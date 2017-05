Messing about on the water but all in the name of a worthy cause will be visitors to the Haxey Gate near Misterton next week.

The venue will host its annual boat race on Saturday, June 3, with events kicking off from 1pm, and proceeds to Help for Heroes.

There will be fun and games for all the family, including face painting and a barbecue.

Teams of four are invited to enter at a cost of £20 per boat.

Fancy dress is optional, but welcome.