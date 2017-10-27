Anger that roadworks do not include ‘accident blackspot’

The county council has been accused of ‘negligence’ by not including improvements at an ‘accident blackspot’ in a raft of roadworks in Gainsborough.

A major package of work, spread over three phases, is being carried out across two months by Lincolnshire County Council from a £5.4 million funding pot allocated by the Department of Transport.

But angry businesswoman Karen Wilkes says she is “astounded” that alterations at the “highly dangerous” junction of Thorndike Way and Corringham Road are not part of the scheme.

“I have personally complained twice to the council about the frequent accidents at this junction,” said Karen, who is an export director at Pyramid Plastics, of Corringham Road.

“They are caused by the speed of traffic on the dual carriageway and the layout of the junction with Corringham Road, which causes confusion for drivers.

“The council responded by saying they could not afford to do any further work on this notorious junction. If they are now in a position to undertake work in this general area, they are being quite negligent in ignoring this accident blackspot. Traffic lights are the only logical solution to prevent further injury or even loss of life,”

The council’s scheme focuses on what they describe as essential maintenance, such as the resurfacing of roads, the upgrading of traffic lights and pedestrian crossings and the replacement of road markings. Areas covered include Thorndike Way, at its junction with Heapham Road, plus Lea Road, Ashcroft Road, Bridge Road and Trinity Street.

For the county council, Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “We have made various improvements to the Thorndike Way/Corringham Road junction over the years, including the removal of a lane from the dual carriageway.

“As previous collisions have been caused by motorists emerging into oncoming traffic without proper care and attention, the junction was also modified to encourage them to stop and look before turning out of Corringham Road.

“As a result, we have seen a significant decline in the number of serious collisions. However, that means there is little chance of securing the external funding that would be needed to cover the costs for new traffic lights, which would be about £1m upwards.”