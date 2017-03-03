An immaculate family home in the prestigious location of Bessacarr - £495,000

This is a fantastic family home that is immaculate and recently decorated throughout, which is situated in the popular and prestigious location of Bawtry Road in Bessacarr, a stone’s throw from the golf club.

The house itself is set behind trees and stands back just off of Bawtry Road on a private cul de sac.

The ground floor comprises of a lounge with a bay window to the front providing plenty of natural light.

There is a snug, office, and a lovely dining room for those all important special occasions.

In the kitchen is a gas hob and an electric double oven with French doors giving access to a decked area and the rear garden.

There is also an utility and downstairs cloakroom.

On the first floor is a master bedroom with dressing room and an en-suite with shower.

There are a further four bedrooms.

In the bathroom is a hand basin, low flush toilet and panelled bath.

Outside, there is a decked area with steps down to a generous lawn garden.

There is also a single garage and driveway to the side.

* Bawtry Road, Bessacarr - £495,000, contact Haart on 01302 341770.