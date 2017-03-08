Accolade success for Worksop-based housing charity New Roots

New Roots, a Worksop-based charity which houses homeless youngsters, is celebrating after winning a prestigious regional award.

The charity has been recognised by an Excellence in Engagement in Supported Housing from Tenant Engagement Experts.

Carol Scawthon, chief executive, said: “The fact that we as a very small and independent charity with 18 employeesand were shortlisted is a remarkable achievement, let alone that we have won the award.”

New Roots are now competiting for the national award.

Pictured (L-R) are Vicky Baker-Shaw, manager, service user representatives Kirsty Sahy and Ben Cleary, and volunteer co-ordinator Matt Pickering.