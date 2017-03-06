A unique opportunity for talented athletes

Talented young sports men and women in Gainsborough have a unique opportunity to gain sponsorship from a local sports and leisure provider, as part of the Everyone Active Sporting Champions scheme.

Everyone Active which operates West Lindsey Leisure Centre has teamed up with West Lindsey District Council, and is reaching out to support athletes after a very successful year of British sport.

Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme can provide talented local sports stars in Gainsborough with the facilities and funds needed to support their training and help them reach their full potential.

This year athletes will benefit from new additions to the scheme, including exclusive mentoring opportunities and access to some of Team GB’s top talents.

Those on the programme last year got the chance to meet gold-level athlete, Max Whitlock, and scheme ambassador, Colin Jackson, at the official launch event.

Applicants should visit www.easportingchampions.com/apply-now/ to submit a 150 word summary of their major sporting achievements to date as well as their goals for the future. The deadline for applications is March 31.