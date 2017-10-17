A must see for all fans of TV’s Strictly Come Dancing

They are known as two of the biggest stars ever to emerge from the hit show Strictly Come Dancing, becoming household names in their own right with audiences captivated by the couple’s relationship, and now James and Ola Jordan will embark on a nationwide tour telling their own love story – 18 years to the month that they first met.

The pair visit The Baths Hall, Scunthorpe on March and tickets go on sale this Friday.

Featuring a full cast of dancers and all styles of dance, the autobiographical production is full of passion, intensity and high-octane routines, the tour will begin in Blackpool on March 3- a town that of course holds a lot of history for James and Ola.

Both James and Ola come from a competitive dancing background, and met in 2000 when both needed new partners. James, flew to Poland to try-out with Ola, and a month later she moved to England not able to speak a single word of English! Within six months of meeting they entered their first competition together and after this amazing partnership was formed they went onto compete all over the world, winning many championships and representing England in the World Championships.

It wasn’t long before their relationship blossomed both on and off the dance floor and in 2003 the couple married, and their competitive careers went from strength to strength until they joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2006.

Having become two of the most recognisable personalities amongst the professional dancers on the show, both James and Ola left in 2013 and 2015 respectively, going on to explore other roles in TV. James has been a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, and the All-Star version of the show earlier this year, and Ola took part in the ITV show I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2016.

Now, 18 years after they became dance partners and Ola moved to the England, the couple will tour the UK for the first time together, telling their story in their own unique way in a show that’s fun for all the family.

Tickets are priced between £29.50 and £75 (booking fee may apply), the latter of which includes a VIP meet and great. Visit www.bathshall.co.uk