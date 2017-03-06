950 jobs could be created with green light for £60m Blyth site

Specialist logistics developer db symmetry has been given the green light to develop a £60million industrial scheme at Symmetry Park in Blyth.

Bassetlaw District Council has granted planning permission for 721,000 sq ft of industrial space, creating the potential for 956 new employment opportunities for the area.

Phase one will see the construction of a 150,000 sq ft warehouse facility and relevant infrastructure to deliver the five acre site.

The park is strategically located off Junction 34 A1, providing high speed road links to Yorkshire, the East Midlands and the UK’s East Coast Ports.

The development will benefit from the current road improvement works at the Bawtry Road Junction and the significant infrastructure works being undertaken by db symmetry including the installation of full site services and a roundabout to the entrance of the site.

Speaking about the planning decision, Simon Dixon, development director at db symmetry, said: “This is a major step forward for Symmetry Park. Since we acquired the site in August 2015, we have been working closely with the Council to create a high quality, well connected scheme that will attract businesses to the area.

“Symmetry Park is in the right location to meet the ample demand for new industrial space and with planning now secured we will be looking to start construction in April this year.”

Dave Robinson, industrial director at Savills, said: “Following record UK take up levels in 2016, confidence in the UK industrial market continues to be high.

“Symmetry Park is situated in an excellent location with strong occupier demand, but increasingly limited stock making it the ideal place for development. F

“Following this exciting announcement, we are already in talks with a number of potential occupiers.”

Councillor Jo White, cabinet member for regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council, said:“We are delighted that db symmetry and its partners have chosen to make a significant investment in Bassetlaw and we value the close working relationship that has enabled this site to create the potential for more than 950 jobs.

“We welcome the start of construction works in April and hope that prospective companies will recognise the benefits of our excellent connectivity and make North Nottinghamshire their home.”