£20,000 given to community groups

Fifteen local community groups received a share of the £20,000 funding pot from Ongo.

Community groups applied for the funding by submitting a short video to explain what they would spend the money on if they were successful. Groups could apply for up to £2,000.

Ongo launched this exciting programme to support the local community and its tenants. The Ongo Communities board approved this programme as an opportunity for the organisation to use their funds to support local groups.

The groups which successfully secured funding were: Cafe Indiependent, Caistor Road Neighbourhood Watch, Centurians Boxing Club, Gunness Football club, Dramarama, Gooch Judo Kwai, HBM Resident Association in Haxey, Kimberley Performing Arts Centre, Market Hill Resident Association, Queensway Community Group, Scunthorpe Boxing Club, Scunthorpe Wyldcats Netball, Sowing Smiles, Westcliff Drop-In and Wold Court Resident Association.

James Main, chair of Ongo Communities Board, said: “It has been brilliant to be able to once again support local groups with our community grant funding. It’s nice that we can support local groups to make a real difference.

“We can’t wait to see the results, and see how the money is being put to good use.”

Carrisa Longstaff, trustee of Sowing Smiles, said: “This grant will help us to expand and be able to offer more opportunities for people to attend our workshops. We’re really grateful as it’s a huge help to keep Sowing Smiles going.”

David Plumtree, project co-ordinator at Cafe Indie, said: “This money will make a big difference to us and we’ll be using it to support our volunteers so that we can keep helping people get the skills and experience they need to find employment.

“We want to say a big thank you to Ongo who have been great supporters of ours since we opened.”

