Step back in time with a visit to trolleybus museum

It was all aboard for a trip to a jewel in the Isle’s crown over the bank holiday weekend.

Sandtoft Trolleybus Museum hosted a 1960s weekend over the three days, in association with the British Trolleybus Society.

There was a range of events and activities for visitors to see and do, along with a good selection of trolleybuses to ride on.

Special features included the an appearance by the Glasgow trolleybus no.TB78 which was used as a tribute to that city’s trolleybus system, which closed exactly 50 years ago.

The Walsall trolleybus no.872 was re-launched into service and visitors got to have a ride on, for the first time in many years.

To support the 1960s theme over the whole weekend, Bob Ashton gave presentations about pirate radio.

Sandtoft Trolleybus Museum has been one of the area’s most popular visitor attractions since it first opened its doors more than 40 years ago.

The museum occupies part of the former RAF Sandtoft, an operational bomber airfield during the Second World War.

It was disposed of by the RAF in 1958 and the site was acquired for the museum in November 1969.

Since that time, volunteers have transformed a barren site into a museum with the addition of workshop, vehicle depot and exhibition building.

Located between Doncaster and Scunthorpe, the Trolleybus Museum has over 60 historic trolleybuses, in its collection.

Many are in working order and on open days visitors can ride on them.

Most of our trolleybuses come from towns and cities around Britain, but there are also a few important examples from around Europe and from Canada and New Zealand. To complement the trolleybuses, the Museum has a number of other historic vehicles, many of them diesel buses.

The museum offers a fascinating day out for all the family. It is open on specific open days only between Easter and November when visitors can ride on some of the trolleybuses - electrically-operated rubber-tyred buses that draw 550 volt DC mains electricity from specially constructed overhead wiring.

As well as riding on the trolleybuses, there are many other things to see and do, designed to interest you whether or not you like trolleybuses and transport. There is also the five star rated café which is a must to visit, with made-to-order meals, delicious home-made cakes and hot and cold drinks normally on offer.