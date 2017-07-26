Review: New lantern is a must for campers

Have your say

For fans of all things camping there is a fabulous new accessory on the market which is a must buy.

GOGO Lantern , it’s a revolutionary, multi-purpose camping lantern that adapts to all of your needs.

.

It can be used in many outdoor conditions like camping, cycling, hiking or even as an emergency light with a magnetic base while fixing your car in dark places.

It can also be used indoor as an decor, reading light, party ice bucket or even as a gift for friends.

Flexible and portable - it folds flat - for the ease of carrying it anywhere for your journey.

The durable GOGO Lantern is tested with a rating of IP67 waterproof housing, shockproof providing high brightness.

.

For more, and details of how to buy, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/226702866/gogo-lantern-redifine-outdoor-lantern?ref=e2j543