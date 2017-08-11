REVIEW: Be ethical while being active with Sundried

Saving an old T shirt for the gym is a thing of the past, your gym wardrobe can now help make your workout easier, with sweat wicking materials which work with you - rather than against you.

Sweat wicking materials are more comfortable, retain their shape and stay lightweight.

.

Ultimately they keep you comfortable, when you're otherwise uncomfortable because let’s face it, working out isn’t easy.

I tested out a V-neck t-shirt from Sundried’s famous coffee collection, w hich takes sustainable activewear to a new level.

Fast-drying, sweat-wicking, and de-odorising, the collection made from recycled coffee grounds is truly unique and is leading the ethical sportswear market.

Sundried are leading the market with their eco-friendly recycled activewear. Used coffee grounds are a sustainable raw material and provide superior natural technical qualities including odour-blocking and UV protection.

.

Not only do they use responsibly-sourced materials, they partner with The Low Carbon Innovation Fund to keep their carbon footprint to a minimum and continue their charity work with Water for Kids.

The new collections are made in Portugal and Italy by skilled, well-paid workers, allowing fitness enthusiasts to shop sustainably and rest assured that their purchase is ethical.

A spokesman said: "One of Sundried's biggest brand characteristics is our ethical ethos. We deeply care about the environment and we don’t just want to maintain the status quo, we want to go a step further and make things better than when we found them.

"We are deeply passionate about charity work and work closely with several charities such as Surfers Against Sewage, Havens Hospices, and Water For Kids. We believe that giving back is important and we are proud of the work we do."

.

* The Sundried Grivola 2.0 Women's Top retails at £50, 8/10.

For more visit the Sundried website - click here