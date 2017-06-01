REVEALED: PlayStation Plus free games for June

PlayStation has announced the six games which are free to Plus members for June, and you have five more days to download last month’s titles.

Killing Floor 2 and Life is Strange are the headliners in the monthly giveaway while Abyss Odyssey, WRC5, Neon Chrome and Spy Chameleon also join the line-up, which was announced last night (May 31st) and will go live on June 6.

Killing Floor 2

Zombies, guns, friends… you know, sometimes if it’s not broken you’ve just got to leave it be. Then again, you could just dial everything up to eleven and go nuts, right?

This is the Killing Floor 2 recipe. First off, take a typical zombie horde mode and swap out the shambling undead with a mob of half-mecha-half-meat monstrosities covered in razor blades and rocket launchers.

Next, ratchet up the player count and layer the mayhem with some totally over-the-top weapons, classes and perks. Finally, baste all of that in a hundred gallons of blood and guts and garnish with a fistful of metal music.

Et voila: it’s brutal, uncompromising and a hell of a lot of fun – but, if you’ve ever wanted to see what happens to a humble FPS horde-mode when you pump it full of steroids, then look no further.

Life is Strange

You can’t say we don’t enjoy a little variety here on the big ship PS Plus. About as far a cry as you could get from Killing Floor 2’s casual blood bath, indie darling Life is Strange eschews the big action for a slower, more meditative piece of interactive storytelling riddled with clever sci-fi plot twists and thoughtfully nuanced characters.

At first glance, it’s a non-too-remarkable tour through the daily travails of your average secondary school student. However, Life is Strange slickly transforms the mundane into the extraordinary over the course of its five connected episodes, with life – quite literally – spiralling out of control as each character wrestles with their regret, loss and missed opportunity.

As is usually the case, the two PS4 titles are joined by four further titles for both PS3 and PS Vita players, all of which leaves June’s full line-up looking like this:

Killing Floor 2 (PS4)

Life is Strange (PS4)

Abyss Odyssey (PS3)

WRC 5: World Rally Championship (PS3)

Neon Chrome (PS Vita – cross-buy with PS4)

Spy Chameleon (PS Vita)

PS4 players will also be able to download and play Neon Chrome – a frenetic, top-down, cyberpunk shooter – via the loveable magic of Cross-buy.

June’s titles will go live on PlayStation Store on 6th of June, leaving you just over a week to pick up any of the last month’s titles you might’ve missed. Here’s a little reminder:

Alienation (PS4)

Tales from the Borderlands (PS4)

Blood Knights (PS3)

Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants (PS3)

Laser Disco Defenders (PS Vita)

Type: Rider (PS Vita)