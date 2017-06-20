PICTURE SPECIAL: Taking a step back in time with fabulous forties event in Haxey

Visitors to the Isle took a step back in time last weekend when a ‘Fabulous Forties’ event was held in Haxey.

Attractions included Room 21 Big Band, a 1940s themed tea party in the afternoon with entertainment and a dance in the evening with a pie and pea supper and a bar.

During the day there were performances from Take Note and the Notelets, the Quirky Birds, South Axholme Wind Band, vocalist Ross, Georgia Langford and the Ancholme River Jazz Band.

The heritage society also displayed photos and the family history society had a bookstall.

Haxey Library was open all day especially for the event and there were two NAAFI Cafés.

A vintage fair had clothing, knitting, bags and bric-a-brac; vintage vehicles; the chance to have your hair styled by a vintage hairdresser; and have your photo taken in your glad rags in the camera club photo booth.

Sandtoft Trolleybus Museum ran vintage buses all day between Westwoodside, Haxey and Sandtoft.

And not only that, there were free dance lessons in quickstep, waltz and foxtrot.

