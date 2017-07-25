Pause for Thought

To everything there is a season, turn, turn, turn, so goes the song by Pete Seeger, from the old testament book of Ecclesiastes.

These words remind us of our God given journey of life, where there is a time to weep and to laugh, to mourn and to dance. The school summer holidays are here, with many making physical journeys near and far. Others will be dealing with transition, to new schools, relationships, situations and the varied struggles of life. However, whatever turns, in our life we can be confident and sure that God will always be journeying beside us. Matthew Burnell, St Paul’s, Manton.