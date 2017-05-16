Pause for Thought

When I needed a neighbour were you there?
So begins the Sydney Carter hymn sung by generations of pupils past. With many leading busy lives, and news of a seemingly ever chaotic world beamed into our homes 24/seven, it can be easier to focus on our immediate family and selves. However this week, as churches and organisations here and around the UK have been raising funds for the work of Christian Aid in our global neighbourhood, we are reminded afresh of Christ’s call to love God and love our neighbour as ourselves. Imagine a world if we did just that. Matthew Burnell, Lay Minister, St Paul’s, Manton.