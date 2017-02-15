Pause for Thought

‘Let Grace Abound’

When sorrow, grief and remorse for the things done or said become a burden. When condemnation, judgement or misunderstanding become a heavy load and part of daily life. That’s when we need to realise that we are far more than our mistakes and failures. That’s when we need to realise that we are far more than negatives opinions about ourselves. That’s when we need to let Grace abound. And in doing so, we can realise that we are not our mistakes or problems... No. By God’s grace, with our amazing abilities and limitations, we are His children... So let Grace abound, know you are loved by God and leave behind all that stops you from being free. Be Blessed. _ Reverend Luiz Lima Vicar of Christ Church, Worksop and St Luke’s, Church, Shireoaks.