Going to see Olly Murs at Sheffield Arena? Here's EVERYTHING you need to know

Pop sensation Olly Murs comes to Sheffield this week - and here's absolutely EVERYTHING you need to know about his Arena dates.

The chart heart-throb will be coming to Sheffield Arena on March 10 and 11 in support of his fifth studio album 24HRS - and will be delighting fans of all ages with a feast of hits, sizzling dance moves and an action packed show that's sure to have a few surprises.

Here's all you need to know about the show - from the times, what he'll play, how to get there and where to eat and drink.

WHEN IS IT?

March 10-11

WHAT ARE THE SHOWTIMES?

6.30pm: Doors open

7.15pm: DJ

8.30pm: Olly Murs

10.00pm: Event ends

ARE THERE ANY SUPPORT ACTS?

There's only a DJ listed as support, rather than a conventional warm-up band, so expect a feast of current chart hits and classics to get everyone in the mood for some serious dancing.

WHAT WILL HE PLAY?

The tour is to promote last year's 24HRS album which gave us the singles You Don't Know Love, Grow Up and Years and Years, so they, along with other tracks from the album will no doubt feature prominently. Believe it or not, he's been around in the charts for seven years now and with five albums and plenty of singles to choose from, there will also be space in the set for classics like Dance With Me Tonight, Troublemaker, Dear Darlin' and Kiss Me.

HOW DO I GET THERE?

Walking:

Walking to the Arena from Sheffield city centre is not really advised. It is an hour's walk with a distance of three miles.

Buses:

The Arena is served by several bus routes from both Sheffield City Centre and Meadowhall. Visit http://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/ for details of all services and times.

Trams:

The Arena tram stop is only a two minute walk from Sheffield Arena. A conductor is on every tram so there is no need to buy a ticket before you board.

There are two routes, depending from where you board:

Meadowhall Interchange to Sheffield Arena

Trams every 10 minutes (peak), 20 minutes (off peak). Journey time 6 minutes. Best value adult fare is £3

Sheffield Midland railway station (City Centre) to Sheffield Arena

Trams every 10 minutes (peak), 20 minutes (off peak).

The tramstop is at the rear of the station (follow the tram signs from the central footbridge). Board any tram from the tram platform nearest the station. Leave this tram at the next tramstop (Fitzalan Square/Ponds Forge) then cross to the opposite platform. From Fitzalan Square board a tram showing Meadowhall as the destination and leave the tram at the Arena/ Don Valley tramstop. Journey time around 20 -30 minutes (depending on time of day). Best value adult fare £3.90.

There are Supertram park and ride sites at Meadowhall Interchange (address Barrow Road S9 1EP), Nunnery Square (Sheffield Parkway, S2 5DH), Middlewood (Middlewood Road, S6 1TQ) and Halfway (Eckington Way, S20 3GW) which can all be used to catch trams to the Arena.

Taxis:

The Arena's preferred taxi firm is Mercury Taxis. You can contact them on 0114 266 2662 for prices and more information. Taxis drop off outside the Arena.

Trains:

The nearest railway stations are Meadowhall Interchange and Sheffield Midland, both of which are connected to the Arena by buses and trams.

Air

The nearest airport is Robin Hood Airport at Doncaster.

I'M DRIVING - HOW DO I GET THERE AND WHERE DO I PARK?

If you are in the car, the full address for your sat nav is: Sheffield Arena, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2DF.

The Arena is signposted (with brown signs) from Sheffield Parkway. If you are travelling from the M1, leave at junction 33.

The are nearly 1,000 on-site car parking spaces available in Car Parks A & B with an additional parking facility at Car Park C within a one minute walk from the venue for 200 cars.

Car Park A - Attercliffe Road

This car park is recommended for those travelling from the M1 J34, Meadowhall and the North.

Car Park B - Broughton Lane

This car park is recommend for those travelling from the M1 J33 and the South.

Car Park C - Great Central

This car park is open on all events, but advance pre-paid tickets only go on sale when Car Parks A&B have sold out, and as a result, it is highly unusual for the Arena to sell this car park in advance of the show day. This car park is located a one minute walk from the venue and can be accessed through the entrance on Greenland Road. There is a 2.1 metre height restrictor at the entrance and is recommend for those travelling from the M1 J33 and the South. Car Park C is locked 1 hour after the end of a show

To guarantee on-site parking at the Arena, parking tickets can be purchased in advance at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk or on 0114 256 56 56 or in person at the box office. Pre-purchased car park tickets will be posted to you in advance and are cheaper than those purchased on the day.http://www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

Once you have purchased your car park ticket, on the day of the event you can usually access the Arena car park from 3pm unless otherwise stated and leave at any time - unless there is another performance when you will have to vacate the car park by a given time.

Please ensure your car park ticket (whether pre-paid or purchased on the day from the car park attendant) is clearly displayed when you leave your vehicle in the Arena car park.

Bike/motorcycle parking

There is no charge if you chose to bring a bike or motorcycle to a show and park in the Arena car park. There is a limited number of metal railings to attach your bike to but there is no shelter or locker facility.

CAN I STAY OVER?

The Arena has several partner hotels which are located nearby and offer prices to suit all budgets and tastes. They are the Hampton by Hilton Sheffield, Carlton Park Hotel, Welcome Inn, Ibis Budget Sheffield Arena and Ibis Hotel Sheffield City Centre. Visit http://www.sheffieldarena.co.uk/plan-your-visit/local-accommodation/ for details of hotels.

CAN I GET SOMETHING TO EAT AND DRINK INSIDE?

The Arena has a wide variety of drinks and food on offer inside the concourses, ranging from hot foods such as burgers, hot dogs, pizza and chips to crisps, ice creams, sweets and snacks. There are bars selling beer, bitter and other bottled soft drinks. It may be a requirement at some shows that all drinks purchased are poured into plastic containers. There are no seating and table areas in which to consume your food and beverages, but you can take your purchases into the Arena and consume them in the comfort of your own seat. Only food purchased on the premises may be consumed in the venue. Food and drink outlets accept cash and debit/credit cards through contactless and chip and pin payment machines. There is also a cash machine located in the venue on Green Concourse (charges of £1.50 per transaction apply to cash withdrawals).

WHAT ARE THE OTHER FACILITIES?

There are baby changing facilities in the ladies toilets on both the ground floor level at Entrance C and on concourse level. There is also baby changing facilities in the gents toilets on both the Red and Blue concourse.

No smoking is allowed inside the venue, but a pass-out system operates allowing people to smoke outside in a designated area.

There is no cloakroom facility at the Arena.

WHERE CAN I GET A DRINK BEFORE THE SHOW?

There are two popular pubs close by to the Arena - the family pub Arena Square Table Table which offers a wide range of food and drink (address is 3 Arena Court, Attercliffe, Sheffield, S9 2LF Tel: 0114 243 2320) and The Noose and Gibbet which is situated at 97 Broughton Lane and is directly opposite the Arena (Tel: 0114 261 7182).

A little further afield is The Carbrook Hall, which is located at Attercliffe Common, Attercliffe, Sheffield S9 2FJ.

WHERE CAN I GET SOMETHING TO EAT BEFORE OR AFTER THE SHOW?

Diners are spoiled for choice with a vast array of eating options available over the road at Valley Centertainment. The leisure park, which has hundreds of parking spaces (but note there is a parking enforcement scheme in operation) boasts Five Guys, Bella Italia, Burger King, Chiquito, Coast To Coast, Frankie and Benny's, Handmade Burger, Harvester, Nando's, Pizza Express, Prezzo and Subway.

If you've got plenty of time to spare, there's also a Cineworld cinema, Hollywood Bowl bowling alley, Laser Quest, Monkey Bizness indoor play centre and Paradise Island Adventure Golf.

WHAT'S THE WEATHER GOING TO BE LIKE?

It is likely to be cloudy with some rain. It will also be mild.

CAN I GET UPDATES ON SOCIAL MEDIA?

Yes, visit Sheffield Arena on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SheffieldArena/ follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/SheffieldArena or visit http://www.sheffieldarena.co.uk/

CAN I STILL GET A TICKET?

The Arena box office can be contacted on (0114) 2565656.