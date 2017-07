Saturday, July 15, join the Lincolnshire Ramblers on a six mile linear walk on public footpaths from Barnetby to Brigg using the Saturdays-only train service along the ‘Brigg Line’ via Wrawby windmill.

Enjoy a look around Brigg in the afternoon before catching the return train departing Brigg at 3.50pm to Gainsborough.

Train departs Gainsborough central at 9am, Kirton Lindsey 9.15am, Brigg 9.24am to Barnetby.

Further details from Stuart on 07908450444.