The annual general meeting was held on March 2, when ordinary WI business was dealt with followed by the president’s address and reports from the secretary and treasurer.

The meeting was followed by a cheese and wine supper when the raffle was drawn.

Willingham WI welcomes new members and the next meeting is at 7.30pm in the village hall on April 6 when the speaker will be John Hall with a talk entitled ‘When I was a Kid’.