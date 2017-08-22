COMMUNITY: Theatre and dance summer schools in Misterton

Be’dazzled Musical Theatre Company (BMTC) is holding a summer school from Monday, August 28 to Friday, September 1, inclusive, 10am to 2pm at Misterton Primary School.

The workshop includes crafts, singing, dancing, and acting and is open to regular Dazzlers as well as new recruits.

For further information, go to BMTC’s Facebook page, call 07595 590553, or email bedazzledmusicaltheatre@gmail.com

For dancers, there’s the Everett-Fox School of Dance gym summer camp from Monday, August 28 to Friday, September 1.

For all children aged four plus, there’s fun-packed gymnastics dance with crafts too, from 10am to 3pm.

Children should take a packed lunch.

For more information, contact Tracey on 0788 7664883.