The Archbishops of Canterbury and York have invited every parish to join in ‘Ten Days of Prayer’ between Ascension Day on Thursday, May 25 and Pentecost on Sunday, June 4.

Misterton, along with the other parishes in the Oswaldbeck Benefice will be holding a series of prayer events across the churches.

The dates and times for each church have not been finalised yet – check individual church notice boards for details.