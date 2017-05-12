COMMUNITY: Table top sale

Fundraising is taking place to refurbish the palliative care suite on Scotter Ward at John Coupland Hospital.

So far nearly £32,000 has been raised in just 12 months.

Table top sale, Saturday, May 20, 2pm to 4pm, at the trentside department at John Coupland Hospital, Ropery Road, Gainsborough.

Tables £5 per table. To book a table ring the ward Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm and speak to Marie, Carolyne or Donna. Traders entrance from midday.

There will be a raffle, tombola, book stall and table top, teas, coffee juice and cakes will also be on sale.