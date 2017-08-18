COMMUNITY: SoundLincs

Want to play an instrument, learn new skills and meet friends. Get involved with soundLincs New Tricks.

No matter what your instrument or ability, go along to the free New Tricks taster sessions at Gainsborough Library and see what we is on offer. The sessions will be starting on August 24, 4.15pm to 5.45pm.

Lynne Cook, library manager for GLL said “We are really excited to be working with soundLincs to offer taster sessions to anyone interested in playing an instrument. Libraries are community spaces as well as all the other services we offer.

We’re looking forward to hearing some music in the library on a Thursday.”

For more information contact soundLincs on 01522 510073 or info@soundlincs.org or contact Gainsborough Library on 01522 782010 or visit www.better.org.uk/gainsboroughlibrary