COMMUNITY: Sixth Gainsborough Sea Scouts

Sixth Gainsborough Sea Scouts have applied to the AVIVA Community Fund for a grant to cover urgently needed repairs to their headquarters building on Love Lane.

It is asking for as many people as possible to log on to the website below and vote for its project.

https://www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/voting/user/moreaboutvoting

Voting | Aviva Community Fund

www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk

Voting - How does the voting work? Once you’ve got your project approved, share it with as many friends, family and community supporters as possible to get their votes.

Voting is open now and closes at noon on November 21st 2017.

Only those projects with the most votes will be considered for funding by the AVIVA panel.