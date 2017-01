If you are 60 or over, live in Misterton, and would like an invitation to the party, contact Nikki Jaggard-Smith on: 01427 891629.

The annual lunch and entertainment on Saturday, January 14 is free and is funded by charitable donations and provided by younger residents.

It is held at the Misterton methodist hall at 1pm. If you were at last year’s party, you should have received an invite to this year’s event.