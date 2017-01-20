COMMUNITY: Scotter Women’s Institute

The first meeting of the year took place on Wednesday, January 11, in the chapel schoolroom all were welcomed by president Jean White and wished a Happy New Year.

After the singing of Jerusalem the minutes of the December meeting were read by secretary Joyce Brown.

Jean updated members on the recent vote to leave the Lincolnshire North Federation of Women’s Institutes. The group had been invited to the next meeting at Scotton WI and also have been asked if anyone would like to join a trip to Chatsworth Flower show on June 8.

Scotter WI plan to have a stall at the Scotter gala which is to take place on May 6.

Jean then introduced the speaker for the evening Sue Mumby who talked about Scotter Forward, Sue began with the early days of the parish plan, their achievements including new tennis courts, the multi-use games area, the Heritage Trail and refurbishments to the Eau Community Centre and the chapel, finishing with the current set up which involves many volunteers who help run the library and the village car scheme.

The competition for a Scotter momento was won by Pat Whittingham who also won the raffle.

The February meeting of Scotter WI takes place on the first.