COMMUNITY: Rural Advice Service comes to Saxilby

It has been almost 18 months since Citizens Advice West Lindsey launched its Rural Advice Service with funding from the Big Lottery Fund, reaching communities offering generalist and specialist advice to rural communities throughout West Lindsey.

With drop-in sessions on offer at Caistor, Hemswell Cliff, Market Rasen, Toft Newton and Welton, Citizens Advice West Lindsey have advised over 470 new clients about approximately 1,070 issues.

The service is now expanding to Saxilby, where advice sessions will be offered at the library every two weeks from the beginning of September.

Henrietta Davis, project manager says, “The take-up of the service in the last year shows the definite need for advice services in the community. We know that the limitations of public transport in West Lindsey mean that it is difficult for people to travel into Gainsborough if they need to use our service. We are building on our work so far and will be delivering more advice sessions in Saxilby in order to access as many West Lindsey residents as possible. In a changing world, we aim to deliver the advice people need about the issues they face in accessible ways”.

The service is free, confidential and open to everyone in the community. Staff are trained to advise on virtually any issue, including: welfare benefits, money/credit problems, employment, consumer rights, housing, neighbourhood disputes, education, healthcare, immigration/residency queries, human rights, family and personal issues.

Citizens Advice West Lindsey will arm you with all the facts and possible outcomes of different options. That way you can make the decision that’s right for you.

If needed, we can also offer practical support such as help with filling forms, writing letters or negotiating with a third party.

You can find up to date details on www.citizensadvice.org.uk/local/west-lindsey or you can follow twitter @CAWestlindsey or find us on Facebook.