On Saturday, March 25, there’s a quiz night in the village hall at 7pm.

Tickets are £5 per person and include a ploughman’s supper; bring your own drinks.

Teams should be four to six players. To book, call: 890683.

Thursday, March 30, sees the annual Easter bingo. With eyes down at 7.30pm, there will be plenty of Easter-y prizes to be won.