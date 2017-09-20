COMMUNITY: Prince’s Trust Team programme

If you’re unemployed and between 16 and 25, you can meet new people, gain new skills and train on the Prince’s Trust Team programme.

Team is a 12-week personal development programme offering the chance to gain new skills, take a qualification and meet new people.

When you join the programme, you’ll be challenged to:

· Take on your own group community project, making a positive difference to the place where you live

·Take part in an action packed residential trip.

· Get two weeks’ work experience in something you’re interested in.

·Develop your English and Maths skills.

As part of the course, you will also spend some time developing your interview and CV skills to ensure your confidence is sky-high for taking the next step.

You can contact Leigh Perkins, TEAM leader on 07809335552 or lperkins@warwickshire.ac.uk or via the facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/Princes-Trust-Team-Programme-Gainsborough-1860546404168848/

The next programme will start in Gainsborough on October 2 and run to December 22.