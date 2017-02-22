COMMUNITY: Pillared House lunch club, Gainsborough

Primrose Street, Gainsborough: Serves a three-course lunch on Tuesdays and Fridays for approximately 40 elderly people each session, and provides an important focal point and social occasion for many people who might otherwise be alone.

Volunteers are needed to assist with serving meals and washing up. The club has some very loyal and hard-working supporters, but they are now operating with the minimum of helpers, with no additional assistance to cover holidays or unexpected illness. They are looking for someone who enjoys working with elderly people, and who can spare just two hours on Tuesday and/or Friday lunchtime. If you can help contact Vivien Patrick on: 01427 615283.