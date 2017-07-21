COMMUNITY: Opportunities for volunteering

Bassetlaw Action Centre (BAC) has opportunities for volunteers with a few hours to spare.

BAC’s befriending scheme helps those identified by their GP as suffering from extreme loneliness. The scheme is a means to reduce isolation and increase independence.

Befrienders will encourage clients to make positive choices and help them to help themselves, visiting for one hour a week for up to 12 weeks. Volunteers need to be able to travel to the client’s home.

Enjoy driving? There are different roles available for volunteer drivers. Journeys vary from an hour or so on the car scheme to a full day if driving the minibus - and everything in between. Using your own vehicle, BAC transports registered clients, who are unable to use public transport. BAC also has its own accessible vehicles, which are driven by volunteers. Clients with mobility difficulties, who need to travel in a fixed wheelchair, can use an accessible vehicle to get to appointments, go shopping, etc. BAC also uses the minibus for regular day trips to destinations such as garden centres, markets, and seaside towns.

For information on these opportunities, contact Bassetlaw Action Centre on 01777 709650 or email enquiries@actioncentre.org.uk. The Misterton Centre (now in the library) is affiliated to BAC, so information is also available there.