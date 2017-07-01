COMMUNITY: Open Churches weekend in Misterton

A guided tour of All Saints’ Parish Church, Misterton – spilling the beans on some of the history that’s not in the guide book – is one of the attractions during Open Churches weekend, Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 July, noon to 4pm.

On both afternoons, there will be organ recitals from 1pm to 2pm: Fiona Law, the church’s resident organist, will play everything from Bach to Verdi.

The guided tours follow at 2pm: everyone joining the tour will have a free copy of the church’s new, all-colour guide book.

Then, from 3pm to 4pm, there’s more music with clarinet and piano recitals.

Refreshments will be served throughout the afternoon.

To keep young children occupied, there’s a colouring competition – and a treasure hunt for the slightly older ones.

There’s also a ‘Guess the year’ competition for adults.

So, come along and find out more about your parish church.