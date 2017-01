Wednesday, March 1, at 7pm for 7.30pm, Indian Influences - a talk by Janet Gilbert - A Nottinghamshire textile artist, Goodwin Hall, Chancery Lane, Retford.

Janet Gilbert, interested from an early age in embroidered textiles, worked in the fashion industry and as a teacher.

Frequent visits to India have inspired much of her recent work, involving dyeing, layering and stitching.

Visitors very welcome - £3 donation on the door.

Refreshments included.