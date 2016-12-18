COMMUNITY: National Trust North Notts Assoc

Extend a warm welcome to all NT members, volunteers and NT staff living in the north Notts area including Retford, Tuxford, Ollerton, Worksop, Dinnington and Barlborough to join the association and become eligible to attend the winter talks and summer trips.

Annual membership - single £4.50, joint £6.

Winter talks are held every month at the Crossing, Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, 7.30pm with coffee and biscuits from 7pm onwards.

Entry for members is £3 and for visitors £4.

Winter talks programme 2017:

January 18 2017 - Bess of Hardwick and Mary Queen of Scots - Friendship and Fashion - Dr David Bostwick.

February 15 - Nottinghamshire’s Lost Palace - Worksop Manor - Malcolm Dolby.

March 15 - Dukes Wood Oil Museum - Kevin Topham.

April 19 - AGM, 7.30pm with talk afterwards on Hodsock Priory, Past and Present - George Buchanan.

A programme of Summer coach trips, May to September is also organised every year for association members.

All money raised goes to National Trust projects.

For more information email norman.biggs@btinternet.com