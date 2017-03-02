COMMUNITY: National Trust - North Notts

North Notts Association of National Trust Members extend a warm welcome to all NT members, volunteers and NT staff living in the North Notts area including Retford, Tuxford, Ollerton, Worksop, Dinnington and Barlborough to join the association and become eligible to attend the winter talks and summer trips.

Annual membership Single £4.50, Joint £6.

Winter talks are held every month at the Crossing, Newcastle Avenue, Worksop 7.30pm with coffee and biscuits from 7pm onwards.

Entry for association members is £3 and for visitors £4.

March 15 - Dukes Wood Oil Museum by Kevin Topham.

April 19 - Annual General Meeting, 7.30pm with talk afterwards on the RNLI by Geoff Cutts.

A programme of summer coach trips (May to September) is also organised every year for association members.

All money raised goes to National Trust projects.