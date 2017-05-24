COMMUNITY: National Croquet Day

The second national croquet day takes place at various croquet clubs throughout the UK, including Lincolnshire.

This is when people of all ages can go croquet crazy and take part in a sport which is growing rapidly in popularity.

For your chance to try your hand at real croquet, free of charge, go to your local club at Richmond Park in Gainsborough on Sunday, June 4, from 2pm onwards.

Flat shoes or trainers are all that are required. All equipment and any training will be provided.

Children must be accompanied by an adult.