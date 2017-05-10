COMMUNITY: Music for a Summer’s Evening in Corringham

St Laurence’s church, Corringham, are pleased to host ‘Music for a Summer’s Evening’ by locally born harpist Thea Butterworth, on Friday, May 26, at 7.30pm in Corringham Church.

Thea is a very talented young harpist from Lincolnshire who has been playing for over ten years, winning several competitions along the way.

Tickets cost £8 and can be purchased from A. Hardwick & Son butchers, Middle Street, Corringham or tel: Linda 01427 838705 or Alan Sleight 01427 628720.

Proceeds will be divided between St Laurence’s, Corringham and All Saints, Pilham.