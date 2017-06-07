COMMUNITY: Morton Feast scarecrow competition

After the success of last year’s scarecrow competition, get your thinking caps on for this year.

The scarecrows need to be on display in front gardens from Saturday, June 24, to give people plenty of time to see them all and the judges plenty of time to choose the winners.

There will be prizes for adults and children, and the winners will be announced at the end of the festivities on the Saturday morning of the feast weekend, July 8.

Leave the scarecrows out until Sunday, July 16, so that everyone has chance to stroll round Morton to see them and admire the winners.

The competition is open to everyone in Morton and Morton church parish.

Entry forms will be available from 1 Southlands Drive from tomorrow, Friday June 9, and must be returned by Friday, June 23.

The list of the scarecrow locations will then be available for anyone to collect from Saturday, June 24.