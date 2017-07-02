COMMUNITY: Morton Feast - fun run

This year’s five kilometre fun run is being held on Friday, July 7, at 7pm on the riverbank.

It starts and finishes on the Trent bank by the entrance to Morton playing field, and goes down the bank to Walkerith, and back down the Field Lane track.

The 5k is open to all, but under eight’s must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Entry forms are available from 1 Southlands Drive, and it would be appreciated if these can be completed and returned before the day to enable the run to start on time.

Registration, collect your race number and pay your entry fee at the village hall from 6pm. £2 for adults, £1 for children and claimants.