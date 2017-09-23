COMMUNITY: Morton Art Club

Artwork created by members of the Morton Art Club is currently on display in the Gainsborough Old Hall cafe.

Established 14 years ago, the art club continues to be an important part of the activities offered in Morton village hall.

The club takes place weekly on Tuesday afternoon, 1.30pm to 4pm, with regular full day workshops throughout the year, where professional artists give demonstrations and help the club members to develop new skills and techniques. It is a friendly group of people of all abilities.

New members are always welcomes, so why not go along and see the club in action.

For more information contact Barbara 01427 611559.