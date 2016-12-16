COMMUNITY: Misterton village carol service & concert

Misterton’s community carol service is on Sunday, December 18, at 6.30pm in the parish church.

The candlelit service will be followed by a free Christmas concert and free refreshments. The carol service will feature readers from organisations across the village.

(The Winter Wassail will not take place this year due to the lack of singers.)

Diary dates

Today, coffee morning, methodist hall, 10am to 11am. All welcome.

Saturday, December 17, Christmas show by Be’dazzled, Misterton Primary School, performances at 2.30pm and 6pm.

Tickets on sale from Wayne Howe, butcher, £4, concessions £3.50.

Saturday, December 24, midnight mass for Christmas Eve, All Saints’ Parish Church, 11.30pm, followed by refreshments.

Sunday, December 25, Holy Communion for Christmas Day, Gringley Parish Church, 10.30am.