All Saints’ Parish Church is holding a spring coffee morning on Saturday, May 20, from 9.30am to midday.

This coincides with Misterton Parish Council’s village spring clean, meeting at the war memorial at 10am – so there will be free tea and coffee for anyone taking part from 9.30am.

Everyone’s invited to drop in for refreshments and a natter – just £1.

There will be a limited number of stalls.

If anyone would like one, call 01427 891376 or 890877.