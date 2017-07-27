COMMUNITY: Misterton Fire Station are recruiting staff

This month, Misterton Fire Station begins another recruitment drive to try and bring the numbers of firefighters up to a level to provide a round-the-clock service.

The station is presently running at around 50 per cent of ideal staffing levels – so this means the station cannot provide a 24/seven service.

When there are insufficient numbers of firefighters on call, Misterton’s appliance will not be used and the next nearest appliance will be sent. This could be from Retford or Harworth.

Misterton Fire Station is staffed by on-call firefighters: they all carry a pager and are available at different times of the day to respond to emergencies. They are all trained to the same high standards as full-time firefighters, but the flexibility of the on-call system means that they can balance this with other work and family commitments.

Being an on-call firefighter is a rewarding and exciting way to serve your local community, as well as earn an extra income - firefighters receive a monthly ‘retainer’ fee, plus additional payments for attendance at incidents, training sessions, and other duties. Female firefighters are underrepresented at Misterton. Local women are encouraged to consider the fire service as a second or part-time role, which could tie in around a full-time job, school hours, childcare, or a partner’s shift patterns, etc.

If the station cannot recruit local men and women, the fire service will struggle to provide that local, immediate response all day, every day.

So, if you think you’ve got what it takes, or would just like to know more, give watch manager Andy Horton a call on 07881 880383 or call into the station any Tuesday evening, between 6.30pm and 9pm.

Further information is available on the Fire & Rescue Service website: www.notts-fire.gov.uk/careers/Pages/How-to-apply.aspx. The current round of recruitment ends on Sunday, August 6.