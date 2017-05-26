COMMUNITY: Misterton Brushstrokes

Members of Misterton’s art group, Brushstrokes, are exhibiting at Retford Arts Festival at The Hub, Churchgate, over the Bank Holiday weekend, Saturday, May 27 to Monday 29.

Nationally-acclaimed artist, Susan Isaac, is also exhibiting. Her works will be on show until Saturday, July 1.

Last year, Retford Arts Festival attracted over 3500 people. This year, there’s a wider range of activities, including creative writing workshops.

For full details, pick up a programme at The Hub or go to www.retfordhub.org

Newly-elected chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, Councillor Madeleine Richardson, whose year in office will focus on arts and the performing arts, has asked to visit Brushstrokes to join in an interactive session.