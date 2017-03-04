COMMUNITY: Minibus for use

The Bassetlaw Community Minibus is a wheelchair-friendly minibus that is available to local community groups and individuals, who need flexible, affordable, and accessible transport.

The minibus is operated by Bassetlaw Action Centre (BAC) and is available to non-profit making community groups and individuals.

Individuals can also book onto a wide range of trips organised by Bassetlaw Action Centre.

For more information on what trips are being run, look at BAC’s website: www.bassetlawactioncentre.org or ring 01777 709650.

Alternatively, email: minibus@bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk.

The Misterton Centre is affiliated to BAC, call in or ring 891872.