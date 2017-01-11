COMMUNITY: Minibus for community use in Misterton

The Bassetlaw Community minibus is a wheelchair-friendly minibus that is available to local community groups and individuals, who need flexible, affordable, and accessible transport.

The minibus is operated by Bassetlaw Action Centre (BAC) under Section 19 Minibus Permit, which makes it available to non-profit making community groups and individuals.

Individuals can also book onto a wide range of trips organised by Bassetlaw Action Centre.

For more information on what trips are being run, visit: www.bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk or ring 01777 709650.

Alternatively, email: minibus@bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk.

The Misterton Centre is affiliated to BAC so information is also available there – call in or ring 891872.