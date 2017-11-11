COMMUNITY: Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust

Gainsborough area group.
Wednesday, November 15, ‘The 12 Birds of Christmas’ by Chris Du Feu.
All indoor meetings are held at Morton Village Hall (DN21 3AL), and begin at 7.30pm.
Members and non-members, adults and children equally welcome.
Entrance by donation (minimum £1.50 which includes tea/coffee and biscuits).
Raffle, sales table and good company.
Visit http://gainsboroughwildlifetrust.webs.com/
