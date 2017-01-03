COMMUNITY: Lea Flix in the Stix

Thank you to all of those who turned out to see the latest film offering in December.

Due to reasons beyond control the films for January and February have been switched so the next film to be shown on Thursday, January 12, will be the new ‘Jungle Book’, featuring the voices of Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley and Idris Elba.

Thursday, February 9, ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople’. It’s a quirky comedy from New Zealand which sees a rebellious streetwise teenager head into the bush with his foster uncle, played by Sam Neill, to prevent the authorities putting him back into an orphanage. It’s a huge amount of fun with an effective emotional core to give it more weight than most comedies.

Doors open 7pm and the film starts 7.30pm. Only £3 per person.