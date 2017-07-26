COMMUNITY: Laughton Women’s Institute

Diane Humphrey, an enthusiastic amateur genealogist, was the speaker at Laughton’s July meeting. President Joy Bannister welcomed members and two guests before introducing Diane whose subject was ‘Your Family Tree, Branches and Roots’ and she told how she originally became interested in tracing her ancestry.

She gave helpful advice on obtaining death certificates, watching out for differences in the spelling of surnames and, most importantly, talking to older relatives about their lives and where they came from.

Diane also warned family tree tracers to be prepared for some surprises and, possibly, some startling revelations. There were many questions and comments.

Several members had brought photographs of their ancestors and shared their memories of them. Lesley Bird thanked Diane for her very interesting and informative talk.

Sue Robinson was congratulated on staging the WI exhibit at the Lincolnshire Show.

As 2017 marks the 40th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley the competition was to stage a display to commemorate this event with an item of cookery and one of craft, plus an appropriate floral arrangement.

Sue had chosen the song ‘Hound Dog’ for her theme and had made a handsome doggie draught excluder complete with black hair, diamante collar and ‘shades’. The cookery item was a cake with a ‘turntable’ top and the floral arrangement contained some ruby coloured flowers to signify the 40th anniversary. The entry was placed fifth, a very commendable position, with 91.5 out of a possible 100 marks and with some pleasing comments from the judges.

Congratulations were also extended to Sue Storr for representing Lincolnshire North in a recent bowls match versus other regional federations. Lincolnshire North won all their rounds and were worthy runners-up to Nottinghamshire in the final.

Last month’s visit to Bransby Horses was enjoyed by all and for the August meeting the Institute will continue its perambulation of Gainsborough town centre with guide and commentator Paul Howitt-Cowan.

Please would any member wishing to attend register their intention with a member of the committee by Tuesday, August 8.

The evening’s lucky draw was won by Joy Bannister and Helen Spilman won the lottery.