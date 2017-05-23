COMMUNITY: Laughton Women’s Institute

President Joy Bannister welcomed everyone to the May meeting when Gainsborough-based Podiatrist, David Cartwright, gave an illustrated presentation on ‘Podiatry in the 21st Century’.

David explained how things have changed since he qualified 33 years ago – especially with the advancement in technology leading to better and more accurate diagnostics and treatment.

Members asked lots of questions during the presentation, including ‘Are bunions hereditary?’ (Yes, they often are!) An individual’s gait may be studied and analysed, leading to detection of problems in the foot which may then benefit from treatment, not necessarily particularly complicated.

After the very interesting in-depth talk the audience was keen to ask more questions and finally Kath Hyde, on behalf of the institute, thanked David for such an informative evening.

The competition, to complete the limerick ‘Let David take care of your feet…’ , was won by Gillian Bhattacharya with Joy Bannister and Sue Robinson in second and third places.

Lucky draw winners were Lesley Bird and Rachel Marriott, with Sue Storr being this month’s lottery winner.

Last month’s litter pick around the village (by invitation of the parish council but organised by the WI) had been a successful evening, with several bags of rubbish collected, and had ended at the pub where restorative refreshments were enjoyed. Thank you to everyone – members and non-members who turned out to help.

The knit-ins continued with their more recent one on Wednesday, May 24, at Joy’s home. Gillian Bhattacharya had brought along her latest creation – a very attractive twiddle mitt awaiting decoration with buttons, beads, ribbons etc. – hoping to encourage others to have a go at making one. When completed, this and other mitts will go to dementia or stroke patients, who appreciate having something soft and attractive to handle.

Members will meet for a pub lunch on Wednesday, May 31, and names were taken for a quiz at Blyton village hall in June and a performance of ‘Half a Sixpence’ at the Trinity Centre in July.

Next month’s meeting is a visit to Bransby Horses and members wishing to go should give their names to any committee member at least a week before the meeting to assist with transport and catering.

The resolutions to be considered at the national federation annual general meeting at Liverpool in June were voted upon and the future of the Cliffside Group of WIs was discussed.